TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 11, 2022) – South Florida (1-7, 0-4 AAC) hosts Southern Methodist (4-4, 2-2 AAC) in an American Athletic Conference matchup Saturday at Raymond James Stadium at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The game marks just the second time the Bulls have played in their home stadium in 63-days. Special Teams Coordinator Daniel Da Prato makes his debut as the Bulls interim head coach on Saturday. Da Prato took the reins of the USF football program on Sunday when Jeff Scott left the role as head coach. “I can rest my head on the pillow knowing that I have poured every ounce of myself into this program,” Da Prato said in his first press conference as interim head coach. “It is about these young men and the student-athlete experience. I got into coaching 20 years ago to help young men, and it is about them.” This is the seventh meeting between USF and SMU, with the series tied 3-3. The Mustangs have won the last two meetings, including a 41-17 victory in 2021 and a 48-21 win in Tampa in 2019.



SMU Mustangs wide receiver Rashee Rice (11) scores a touchdown against Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. (Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports)

SMU OFFENSE The Mustangs are coming off a record-setting 77-63 win over Houston at home Saturday. SMU set a program record and tied the AAC record for points in the first half (56), set the AAC record for most combined points in a game and set the NCAA FBS record for combined points in regulation. SMU has a potent passing attack that ranks fifth nationally and first in the AAC. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai averages 312.5 passing yards per game which ranks first in the AAC and eighth nationally. Mordecai also ranks fourth in the AAC in passing yards (2,500), second in passing touchdowns (25). Rashee Rice is Mordecai’s favorite target. The senior wide receiver leads the NCAA in receiving yards (1068), receiving yards per game (118.7) and is fifth nationally in receptions per game (7.9). Rice is on track to break Emanuel Sander's 2009 SMU record of most receiving yards in a season (1339). Rice has also found the end zone a few times this season. His eight receiving touchdowns is second most in The American. The SMU run game is opposite of their pass game. Five players split time in the backfield, but junior Velton Gardner leads the bunch with 344 yards, averaging 5.5 a carry. However, in the end zone, the Mustangs rely more on senior Tyler Lavine, who leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. SMU DEFENSE

SMU Mustangs linebacker Jimmy Phillips Jr. (24) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)