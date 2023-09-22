TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 22, 2023) – South Florida (1-2; 0-0) and Rice (2-1; 0-0) meet for the first time when the two teams square off in an American Athletic Conference game on Saturday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The game marks Rice’s first-ever American Athletic Conference game.

RICE OFFENSE

The Owls are led by sixth-year quarterback J.T. Daniels, who has passed for 805 yards, eight touchdowns and just two picks through the first three games of the year. On his fourth team in his college career, Daniels brings a ton of starting experience to a team that boasts a talented group of receivers.

Daniels’ top pass catchers, redshirt junior Luke McCaffrey and redshirt freshman Braylen Walker, have accounted for almost half of the team’s receiving yards and six of Daniels’ eight touchdown tosses. Junior running back Dean Conners has also been productive catching the ball, hauling in seven passes for 82 yards in Rice’s overtime win against Houston in week two. With the production that they have seen through three weeks, look for the Owls to move the ball vertically on Saturday.

Conners has also been effective in the run game this season, totaling 137 yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts. He will share backfield reps with another sixth-year player, Juma Otoviano, who has rushed for 53 yards on 26 attempts.

If the Bulls defense can shut down the run and make Rice one dimensional, it could shift the game in their favor.

RICE DEFENSE

Rice is anchored by junior linebacker Josh Pearcy, a preseason Lombardi Trophy watch list member totaling 15 tackles and a sack so far this year. Along with Pearcy at linebacker is junior Myron Morrison, who is Rice’s second leading tackler with 16, and this duo will look to stifle the Bull’s up-tempo rush attack.

This Owl’s defense is allowing an average of 221 passing yards per game so far this season and will aim to continue their success against the inconsistencies that USF has shown throwing the ball in 2023. Young redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown will look to his receiving corps to get open this week so the Bulls can stay balanced on offense.

“I’m confident that that group of guys is really, really talented and at whatever point it clicks for them, we’ll be able to be really, really efficient in this offense. Now it’s gotta happen,” said Bulls head coach Alex Golesh of his receivers at Tuesday’s press conference.