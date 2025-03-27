USF flips a pair of Arkansas State commits to follow Hodgson to the Bay

New USF coach Bryan Hodgson flipped a pair of 2025 commits from Arkansas State to USF. Both prospects hail from Canada as well.

Fort Erie International Academy (Ontario) Wing Tristan Beckford announced his decision to commit to USF on Wednesday. He was followed on Thursday by shooting guard Adriel Nyorha, who plays for Winston-Salem Christian in North Carolina.

Beckford signed with the Red Wolves in December before reopening his recruitment following Hodgson's departure to USF.

Hodgson offered the following thoughts on his signing back in December.

"We are ecstatic to add a player of Tristan's caliber to our program," Hodgson said. "Tristan is both a highly-touted and highly-recruited student-athlete who ultimately chose to attend Arkansas State over several Big 10 programs. Tristan is already off to a phenomenal start to his high school season, and has the makings of a future all-conference caliber player in the Sun Belt. Tristan's versatility and athleticism make him an immediate-impact guy at this level. I cannot wait to get him on campus and get to work."

The new Bulls head coach also shared his thoughts on Nyorha in December.

"We are thrilled to add Adriel Nyorha to the Red Wolves family," Hodgson said. "Adriel is an elite combo-guard with the size and skillset of a high-major player. We were thrilled that he chose Arkansas State over several power-conference programs because we fell in love with his game last spring and summer during the evaluation periods. Adriel is the type of guard that can come in here and make an immediate impact as a freshman on and off the court."

Those two join transfers Arkansas State big man Izayiah Nelson and guard Joseph Pinion as the four early commitments to the Bulls program all following Hodgson south to Florida. USF had four players enter the portal so far this cycle as well and the team had no commitments or signees for the 2025 prior to Hodgson's hiring.