South Florida loses guards Jennings and Williams to the portal

Senior guard Kasen Jennings and sophomore guard Jimme Williams both entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning marking the fourth and fifth entry since the end of the 2024-25 season and first departures since the announcement of new head coach Bryan Hodgson taking over the program..

Jennings started 27 games and played in 31 games, averaging 7.1 points per game with a poor shooting percentage of 36.6 overall. He has one season of eligibility remaining

Williams signed from JUCO Wallace State and was the sixth man for the Bulls averaging 7.5 points per game as a strong shooter. He shot 46.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, with a steal per game average and 2.6 rebounds per game. Williams will have two seasons remaining to play elsewhere.