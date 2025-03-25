Bulls MBB add two Arkansas State stars Nelson and Pinion

New South Florida men's basketball coach Bryan Hodgson wasted no time assembling his first team in Tampa, picking up two of his best players from Arkansas State via the transfer portal on Tuesday. Big man Izaiyah Nelson and guard Joseph Pinion both entered the portal and announced their commitments to USF on social media.

Nelson was a third-team All-SBC selection this past season averaging a career-high 10.6 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game in his third season. He also averaged over a block per game and just under a steal per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

Pinion transferred to Arkansas State from Arkansas and had his best college season in his third year, averaging 12 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game as a big guard for the Red Wolves. He shot 36% from three.

With several seniors and portal departures, Hodgson will need to rebuild the Bulls roster. These two key additions will help jumpstart that process.