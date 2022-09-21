TAMPA, Fla. (Sep. 21, 2022) – The American Athletic Conference released dates for each school's 18 league games for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

The conference office previously announced each school's home and away opponents for this coming season in July.

USF’s AAC slate begins with a road trip to Memphis on Dec. 29. This marks the third time in Brian Gregory’s six seasons that the Bulls’ first conference game is in Dec. It also serves as a homecoming of sorts, for USF guard Tyler Harris. A Memphis native and fan favorite, Harris played three seasons for the Tigers.

Notable home conference showdowns include matchups with Wichita State (Sun. Jan. 8), Cincinnati (Wed. Jan. 18), Central Florida (Sat. Jan. 21), Memphis (Wed. Feb. 8) and SMU (Sat. Feb 25).

The Bulls have six conference games slated for broadcast on ESPN linear networks while the rest will air on ESPN+.

USF returns four starters, 59 percent of its scoring and 70 percent of its rebounding and 61 percent of its minutes played from last season. Brian Gregory added three players via the NCAA transfer portal that BullsInsider.com expects to be immediate impact players and two high school prospects.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 9-12.



