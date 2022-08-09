South Florida non-conference schedule unveiled

TAMPA, Fla. – The South Florida men’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Tuesday, embarking on a challenging slate of games that includes nine home dates at Yuengling Center on top of a challenging set of neutral-site games and two true road games.

The Bulls tip the sixth season of the Brian Gregory era on Monday, Nov. 7, hosting Southeast Missouri State in the regular season opener. USF travels to Auburn (Nov. 11) for the return game of a home-and-home series with the Tigers, then comes home to host in-state foe Stetson (Nov. 14).

As previously announced, the Bulls will take part in the Sunshine Slam event in Daytona Beach. USF will face UAB on Nov. 21 at the Ocean Center in Daytona, Beach and will play either Georgia or Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 22. Upon returning from “the world's most famous beach,” the Bulls begin a three-game homestand with St. Francis* (Nov. 25 or 26), UMass (Nov. 29) and Charleston Southern (Dec. 2) before traveling to Cedar Falls, IA to tip off its home-and-home series with Northern Iowa on Dec. 12.

USF will close its non-conference schedule by hosting Dartmouth on Dec. 16, Hofstra on Dec. 16 and NJIT on Dec. 22. This marks the second time in three years that the Bulls and the Dartmouth have played each other.

As previously announced, USF’s 18-game American Athletic Conference schedule includes home-and-home matchups with Cincinnati, East Carolina, Memphis, SMU, Temple, Tulsa, UCF and Wichita State. The Bulls will only host Tulane, while only playing Houston on the road.

The Bulls will start the season with an exhibition game against Tampa on Tues. Nov. 1.

Game times and television information for the entire 2022-23 schedule will be announced at a later date.

*The date of the St. Francis game is TBD due to broadcast network scheduling considerations.





