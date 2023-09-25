TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 18, 2023) – South Florida (2-2; 0-1 American) got career-best performances from wide receiver Naiem Simmons and quarterback Byrum Brown and its defense posted 11 tackles for a loss to win its American Athletic Conference opener 42-29 over Rice (2-2; 0-0) Saturday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bulls defense also held Rice to 1-yard rushing, the lowest total for a USF opponent since 2017.

Brown and Simmons connected on five plays of 42 yards or better. Brown was named the AAC offensive player of the week for his 517-yards of total offense. It is the first Offensive Player of the Week honor since 2018 for USF. Simmons earned an AAC Weekly Honor Roll recognition.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.