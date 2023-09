TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 11, 2023) – South Florida (1-1) didn’t play its cleanest game – 16 penalties – but the Bulls posted their first win under first-year head coach Alex Golesh Saturday at Raymond James Stadium as USF defeated Florida A&M (1-1) 38-24.

The victory snapped a 10-game winning streak for FAMU, which has posted back-to-back nine-win seasons.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.