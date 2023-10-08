TAMPA, Fla., (Oct. 8, 2023) – South Florida (3-3; 2-1 American) ran into adversity early in its game against UAB (2-4; 1-1 AAC), in its quest to post a third straight victory, and fell 56-35 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, AL.

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown threw for 260-yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for a team-high 136-yards and two touchdowns. Safety Logan Berryhill logged a career high 10 tackles and linebacker Jhalyn Shuler posted 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. The USF defense recorded 10 tackles for a loss on the day.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.