Former Vanderbilt defensive tackle Devin Lee will play his final college football season at USF after committing Thursday to the Bulls.

Lee played in the first four games of the 2024 season before being shut down until the bowl game. In 2023, he was a starter in half of Vanderbilt's games, racking up 483 snaps with a 51.4 PFF and 15 total tackles as a space eater.