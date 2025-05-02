Bulls add Murray State DE Dennard Flowers from the portal

Former Murray State and Arkansas State defensive end Dennard Flowers committed to South Florida on Friday afternoon. Flowers gives the Bulls a veteran defensive lineman who helps bolster depth and compete for a role in the rotation.

Flowers had 2.5 sacks and 5.5 TFLs last season for the Racers in 528 snaps, starting in all 12 games. At Arkansas State he played almost 500 snaps over two seasons with three sacks.

In all three seasons of college action, Flowers has posted a 65.6 PFF score or higher.