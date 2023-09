TAMPA, Fla., (Sept. 18, 2023) – South Florida (1-2) kept No. 13 Alabama (2-1) out of the end zone for almost three quarters Saturday before falling 17-3 at Raymond James Stadium.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown completed 14 of 28 passes for 87 yards and one interception for USF. He also ran for a team-high 97-yards on 23 carries as the Bulls gained 177 on the ground.

The only USF scoring drive covered four yards.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.