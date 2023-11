TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 6, 2023) – South Florida (4-5; 2-3 American) got a high level performance from Byrum Brown but fell short 59-50 at Memphis (7-2; 4-1 American) on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Brown completed his first 13-pass attempts before ending his day 31-of-39 for 357 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He added 100 yards rushing and tied a 21-year-old program record for touchdown passes in a game

The Bulls defensive woes continued as Memphis posted 14 explosive plays and 238 yards after the catch on its way to 580 total yards.

We look at the top performers according to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades and snap counts from the game.