Former Texas A&M and UCF defensive lineman Josh Celiscar committed to South Florida on Tuesday. Celiscar brings veteran experience to the Bulls' defensive line and some much-needed size at the end position as well.

Celiscar played in only one game at A&M this past season, but he was a four-year fixture on the Knights' defense and was a team captain in Orlando as well.

He has 156 career tackles and eight sacks over his previous five seasons.