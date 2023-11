The USF offense has been very good in the first year under head coach Alex Golesh, but the defense needs a lot of help and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando added another potential piece of that puzzle with the commitment of Cardinal Newman linebacker Devon Byrd on Sunday afternoon.

Byrd was one of the first offers Orlando gave out and the six-foot-four linebacker will add some needed length at a major position of need in the 2024 class.

in the four games, there are stats available for Byrd playing this year, he has 28 tackles and five sacks.