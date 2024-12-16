Bulls add veteran OT McLaughlin who returns home to Tampa

Former Jesuit standout Connor McLaughlin will return home to Tampa to play for South Florida after three years at Stanford. The talented offensive tackle was the regular starter for the Cardinal at right tackle in 2023 and was a backup at left and right tackle for 2024.

In 2023, McLaughlin racked up 876 snaps starting all but one game for Stanford with a PFF College grade of 63.9 with run blocking being a strength at 69.4 while his pass pro lagged slightly just under 60 at 58.8. This season he only started three games for Stanford and played a handful of snaps in four other games while contributing in the final game at Cal playing 40 snaps off the bench. His PFF for 2024 finished higher at 65.8 with a 64.3 pass block grade and a 63.5 run block grade.

McLaughlin was a 4-star Rivals 250 offensive lineman in the 2020 class. He will have one year left of eligibility.