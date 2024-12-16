Bulls add ex-Charlotte and ISU running back Cartevious Norton

With the coaching change at Charlotte, top 49ers running back Cartevious Norton opted to hit the transfer portal and he will stay in the AAC with his commitment to USF on Monday afternoon.

Norton ran for 525 yards and seven touchdowns this season including a pair of touchdowns against USF in Charlotte in head coach Biff Poggi's final game before he was fired in week 13.

The veteran running back has one season of eligibility left and gives the Bulls a physical runner at 5'11" and 225 pounds. PFF College had Norton with 346 snaps at running back this season with a 71.6 grade overall and a 76.5 rushing grade. He was docked some points for his run and pass blocking. Of his 525 yards, 434 came after contact per PFF.

