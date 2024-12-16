Bulls land ex-Venice HS standout OL Thomas Shrader

Former Appalachian State and Florida State offensive tackle Thomas Shrader will return home for his senior season and play at USF. Shrader committed to the Bulls following a visit with head coach Alex Golesh and his staff.

Shrader transferred to App State after three years at Florida State and became the Mountaineers starting right tackle this past season. He played 783 snaps with 779 coming at right tackle. According to PFF College, he had a 62.7 overall grade with high marks for run blocking at 65.3 exceeding several current Bulls offensive linemen.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.