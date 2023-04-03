Conwell started 21 games and posted averages of 5.1 points, 1.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds on the season. He dropped a career-best 20-point performance on Tulane (2/18/23) and at Central Florida Conwell made a career-high four three-pointers (2/22/23).

TAMPA, Fla., (Apr. 3, 2023) – South Florida freshman Ryan Conwell has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He was one of three players who appeared in all 32-games this season for the Bulls. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He joins guard Trey Moss and forward Jake Boggs in the transfer portal.

The Division I NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal window opened Mar. 13 and will close on May 11.

The NCAA introduced the transfer portal Oct. 15, 2018. Players do not need to inform their coaching staff of their intent to transfer. They only need to provide the compliance department of their current school a written request to enter their name into the NCAA Transfer Portal within the designated sport-specific transfer window. Once the request is made, the school has two business days to submit the information to the NCAA. Schools are free to contact a player without restriction once their name appears in the portal.

While a player entering their name in the transfer portal means they intend to explore their options, it does not necessarily mean they will leave. A player is free to withdraw his name at any time. However, schools are under no obligation to keep a player on scholarship once they enter the portal.

