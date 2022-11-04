TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2022) – In a battle of American Athletic Conference cellar dwellers, South Florida (1-7, 0-4 AAC) faces Temple (2-6, 0-4 AAC) Saturday in Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 2:00pm on ESPN+. Temple leads the all-time series with USF 5-3. The Bulls, who haven’t defeated an FBS opponent since stomping the Owls 34-14 last season, will be playing its second consecutive road game, and the sixth of its last seven games away from Tampa. USF has never won in consecutive years against the Owls. The Bulls are also seeking their first-ever win in Philadelphia and to snap a 16-game road losing streak that dates to a 45-20 victory at ECU on Oct. 28, 2019.

Oct 29, 2022; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Temple Owls quarterback E.J. Warner (13) throws a pass in the 2nd quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports)

The Temple offense does not pose much of a threat. They have one of the lowest-ranked offenses in college football. Their run attack is ranked last in The American in attempts, yards, yards per game, average yards per carry and touchdowns; so they rely on freshman quarterback E.J. Warner to move the ball. The Owls have only 582 total rushing yards this season, putting them next to last in the NCAA. The number one back is sophomore Edward Saydee, with 290 yards on 85 attempts averaging 3.4. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, E.J. has completed 53.4 of his passes and has thrown more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (eight). Warner’s favorite target is Jose Barbon. The senior wide receiver Barbon leads the Owls in receptions (38) and yards (496) yards this season and has caught one touchdown pass. If Barbon isn’t open, Georgia Tech transfer Adonicas Sanders is Warner’s second favorite option. TEMPLE DEFENSE





Temple Owls linebacker Layton Jordan (Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports)