TAMPA, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2022) – South Florida Bulls head coach Jeff Scott met with the media Tuesday to provide injury updates and to discuss Saturday afternoon’s opponent – the Temple Owls..

In what is essentially a battle to stay out of last place in the American Athletic Conference, USF (1-7, 0-4 AAC) and Temple (2-6, 0-4 AAC) will meet Saturday in Philadelphia at 2 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The game may be seen on ESPN+



You may watch and listen to everything Scott said in the media player below.