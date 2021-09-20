South Florida announces 2021-22 non-conference men's basketball schedule

BullsInsider.com was first to report on USF’s non-conference slate last month . Today’s announcement by Gregory makes the schedule official.

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 17, 2021) -- South Florida men’s basketball head coach Brian Gregory announced on Monday his team’s on-conference schedule for the 2021-22 campaign. The Bulls embark on a pre-conference lineup, which includes seven home dates in the Yuengling Center, a home game at Amalie Arena in Tampa, neutral-site matchups in Sunrise and Honolulu, Hawai’i, and a road contest against an ACC team.

“We’re really excited about this non-conference schedule as it will allow us to play against some great competition and prepare us as we head toward play in The American,” Gregory said via press release. “We look forward to facing some tough competition, including two teams from the SEC, as well as the tournament field in Hawai’i which is loaded with tradition-rich programs. This slate of non-conference games will be instrumental in our preparation for what will be a very strong conference schedule.”

The Bulls begin the regular season by hosting Bethune Cookman in the season opener on Nov. 9. Georgia Southern (Nov. 13) and North Carolina A&T (Nov. 15) come to campus next, giving USF three straight on-campus games within the first six days of the season, before the Bulls take on Auburn (Nov. 19) in Amalie Arena.

This marks the first time USF has played in Amalie Arena since March 3, 2012 versus West Virginia.

USF returns to Yuengling Center to face Hampton (Nov. 24) before traveling to Massachusetts to play at Boston College (Nov. 29). Home contests follow against, Austin Peay (Dec. 14) and a matchup against 2021 NCAA Tournament team Florida at the BB&T Center on Dec. 18, in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. The Gators posted a 15-10 overall record last season and a 9-7 SEC mark last season when they advanced to the Big Dance for the fourth time since the 2016-2017 season.

Three of the Bulls’ last four non-conference games are away games. In fact they are so far away that they aren’t even in the continental United States. USF opens play in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic against 2021 NCAA Tournament team BYU (Dec. 22) in Honolulu. The Cougars notched a 20-7 overall record (10-3 in the West Coast Conference) when they advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. Following the game against BYU, USF will meet Vanderbilt or Hawai’i on Dec. 23, depending on the First-Round results. The Bulls final game of the tournament will be on Christmas Day.

A home contest against Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 29) concludes the non-conference portion of the 2021-22 campaign for USF.

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date, as will the finalized American Athletic Conference slate.