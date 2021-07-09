HOOPS SCOOP: USF 2020 non-conference schedule
TAMPA, Fla. (Jul 9, 2021) – South Florida has yet to officially announce its 2021 nonconference slate but BullsInsider.com has obtained information on nine contests – including previously reported games against Auburn (at Amalie Arena) and Florida (at BB&T Center -- Sunrise, FL) as well as USF’s participation in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in in Honolulu, Hawai’i.
The Bulls will host at least seven non-conference games in the Yuengling Center. Game times and TV designations for the entire 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news