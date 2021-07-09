HOOPS SCOOP: USF 2020 non-conference schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (Jul 9, 2021) – South Florida has yet to officially announce its 2021 nonconference slate but BullsInsider.com has obtained information on nine contests – including previously reported games against Auburn (at Amalie Arena) and Florida (at BB&T Center -- Sunrise, FL) as well as USF’s participation in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in in Honolulu, Hawai’i.

The Bulls will host at least seven non-conference games in the Yuengling Center. Game times and TV designations for the entire 2021-22 schedule will be announced at a later date.