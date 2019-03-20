TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (19-13) hosts Stony Brook (24-8) in the first round of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tonight at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center. It is the Bulls first postseason tournament since 2012. The winner of tonight’s game will face the winner of Utah Valley vs. Cal State Northridge.

USF is playing Stony Brook for the first time, but is undefeated (9-0) all-time against the America East Conference.

The Seawolves are playing in their sixth postseason tournament in the last seven seasons and will be playing the program's first game in the state of Florida.