USF enters the tournament having lost seven of its last nine games, including its first-round matchup with UConn in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Stony Brook, whose head coach left the program on Sunday for Ohio, is playing in its sixth postseason tournament in the last seven seasons.

South Florida hosts Stony Brook in the first round of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tonight at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center. The tournament has been a springboard for teams in recent years as Loyola Chicago and Nevada won the championship in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

History: This will be the first ever meeting between USF and Stony Brook, in will also be the Seawolves first ever game in the state of Florida, however the Bulls are 9-0 against American East programs.

Yeboah is the Seawolves leading scorer (16.6 ppg) and rebounder (7.8 rpg). At 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Yeboah is by far Stony Brook’s best defensive rebounder and on offense has been very effective in the post, particularly on the right block. He likes to turn right shoulder into a dribble jump shot or to get to the basket. Stony Brook scored at least one point 64.3 percent of the time when that they got the ball to Yeboah on the right block.

Olaniyi is the Seawolves second leading scorer (12.3 ppg) and rebounder (5.9 rpg). He is an average jump shooter but is also very effective in the post scoring 1.35 points per possession. However, the Seawolves only went to him in the post on four percent of their possessions this season.Olaniyi has been playing very well of late, averaging 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds since the start of February.

Latimer is wired to shoot jump shots, has a quick release and will let it fly from the Yuengling Center logo. He attempted 152 three-pointers, more than any USF player, and made 38.2 percent of them. The Seawolves run him off a variety of screens – most commonly zipper, Iverson and pin downs – to get him open for a catch-and-release jump shot but most often he scores off the benefit of a kick out. Latimer has not been much of a scoring threat off the bounce this season. Defensively Latimer is an impressive on-ball defender.

Two other key contributors are sophomore Jeff Otchere and redshirt-sophomore Andrew Garcia. They were named American East Defensive Player of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year respectively. At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Otchere finished the season as the American East's leader in blocks, swatting 2.4 shots per contest. His block percentage is 16.0, which ranks second in the country.

We watched three Stony Brook games and offensively we saw them run some motion, but mostly set plays and isolations. They do struggle to score at times, especially in the post against long athletic teams like USF. One action we really liked was when they used an Iverson screen right into a side ball screen.

Defensively Stony Brook is very good. They are an excellent transition defensive team as well as guarding ball screens and defending the arc.

Prediction

USF 73 Stony Brook 64

USF needs to guard Stony Brooks dribble penetration, control the glass, take care of the basketball and make open jump shots to win. This game could be close at halftime before USF pulls out the victory.