The Bulls (3-4) finished in fourth place at the Cayman Islands Classic last week after a win over Loyola Chicago and losses to New Mexico State and Nebraska.

TAMPA, Fla. -- USF looks to build momentum when it starts a three-game home stand tonight at 7 p.m. night against Furman. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.

-- USF and Furman will meet for the third time in history when the two schools matchup on Monday.

-- David Collins is 43 points shy of becoming the 20th member of the USF 1,000 point club.

-- Junior Justin Brown is five three-pointers away from moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.



-- USF ranks 35th in the NCAA with 9.4 steals per game and has at least nine in five of seven games this season.