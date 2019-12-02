Live Game Chat: USF vs. Furman
TAMPA, Fla. -- USF looks to build momentum when it starts a three-game home stand tonight at 7 p.m. night against Furman. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.
The Bulls (3-4) finished in fourth place at the Cayman Islands Classic last week after a win over Loyola Chicago and losses to New Mexico State and Nebraska.
The Paladins (7-1) are riding a three-game winning streak.
RELATED: What to watch For: USF vs. Furman
Cyber Monday subscription offer
Michael Kelly talks about firing Strong & hiring a replacement
-- USF and Furman will meet for the third time in history when the two schools matchup on Monday.
-- David Collins is 43 points shy of becoming the 20th member of the USF 1,000 point club.
-- Junior Justin Brown is five three-pointers away from moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.
-- USF ranks 35th in the NCAA with 9.4 steals per game and has at least nine in five of seven games this season.