Furman comes to Tampa on a three-game winning streak and ranked No. 8 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 .

The Bulls defense struggled in the Cayman Islands Classic allowing their opponents 51.5 percent shooting, including 43.2 percent beyond the arc.

After finishing fourth in the Cayman Islands Classic, USF looks to build momentum with a three-game home stand starting Monday night against Furman.

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Furman:

Quick Facts

Matchup: Furman (7-1) at USF (3-4)

Date: Monday, Dec. 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center

Watch: ESPN3

Radio: Bulls Unlimited

History: This is the third meeting between the two programs with the series tied at 1-1. USF was the victor in their last game back in December 1980.

The Opponent: Furman leads the Southern Conference (SoCon) in scoring (81.1 ppg) and field goal percentage (49.6%), while ranking second in their league in scoring defense (59.8 ppg), turnover margin (+6.88) and steals (9.4 spg).

The Paladins return four starters from a team that climbed to as high as No. 23 in the Associated Press poll last season, won 25 games and earned a trip to the N.I.T. They are a veteran, well coached team that is athletic, smart, very efficient on offense and plays with confidence.

The Paladins will let it fly from deep with 49.4 percent of its field goals coming from beyond the arc. That ranks No. 8 in the nation.

Highlighting Furman’s list of returnees is 2019 All-Southern Conference selection, 2020 preseason all-league choice and Lou Henson Award (mid-major POTY) Watch List member Jordan Lyons.

Lyons is not a great perimeter shooter (30 percent), however that doesn’t stop him from jacking up an average of eight three-pointers per game, so he must be defended out to 24-feet. We really like how Lyons uses dribble hand off (DHO) action to score on pull up midrange jumpers or getting into the paint. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds Lyons has a good frame with wide shoulders that helps him take contact and score. Don’t put Lyons on the free throw line because he is 30-of-32.

As I watched Mike Bothwell I felt, a little bit, like I was watching a smaller version of Bulls wing Justin Brown. A lefty, like Brown, Bothwell likes to shoot three pointers but will drive to the cup a bit more than Brown. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds Furman uses Bothwell at all three perimeter positions. He has yet to start a game this season but he plays starter minutes and is a significant contributor.

Our favorite Furman players to watch were Clay Mounce and Tre Clark.

Mounce is a 6-foot-7 forward who is knocking down three-pointers at nearly a 50 percent clip and he understands how to get open around the basket and in the midrange. His basketball IQ is really high, he reads defenses really well and just finds openings in your defense. Mounce is also more athletic than he looks. Furman scores at least one point 49.5 percent of the time that a possession ends with the ball in Mounce’s hands.

We think Tre Clark is Furman’s best perimeter defender. The 6-foot-5, 205 pounder is exceptional at guarding the ball in ball screen action and is very good at defending shooters.