Live Game Chat: USF vs. Dartmouth
TAMPA-Fla. – USF continues its three-game home stand tonight at 8 p.m. against Dartmouth. A win would be the Bulls sixth straight in the month of December. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.
USF (4-4) has limited opponents to exactly 55 points in three of its four wins (Arkansas Pine-Bluff only scored 41 points).
Having lost the first two of five consecutive games on the road, Dartmouth (5-3) looks to break back into the win column in Tampa.
RELATED: What to watch for: USF vs. Dartmouth
What it means: Luke Anderson to USF
--USF has won five straight games in the month of December and has won by an average of 14.2 points per game.
--David Collins is 27 points shy of becoming the 20th member of the USF 1,000-point club.
--Junior Justin Brown is three three-pointers away from moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks 19th in the NCAA with 2.6 steals per game.