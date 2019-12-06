TAMPA-Fla. – USF continues its three-game home stand tonight at 8 p.m. against Dartmouth. A win would be the Bulls sixth straight in the month of December. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.

USF (4-4) has limited opponents to exactly 55 points in three of its four wins (Arkansas Pine-Bluff only scored 41 points).

Having lost the first two of five consecutive games on the road, Dartmouth (5-3) looks to break back into the win column in Tampa.