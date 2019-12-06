News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 18:52:45 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Game Chat: USF vs. Dartmouth

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

TAMPA-Fla. – USF continues its three-game home stand tonight at 8 p.m. against Dartmouth. A win would be the Bulls sixth straight in the month of December. The game may be viewed on ESPN3.

USF (4-4) has limited opponents to exactly 55 points in three of its four wins (Arkansas Pine-Bluff only scored 41 points).

Having lost the first two of five consecutive games on the road, Dartmouth (5-3) looks to break back into the win column in Tampa.

RELATED: What to watch for: USF vs. Dartmouth

What it means: Luke Anderson to USF

Watch: Brian Gregory Previews Dartmouth

--USF has won five straight games in the month of December and has won by an average of 14.2 points per game.

--David Collins is 27 points shy of becoming the 20th member of the USF 1,000-point club.

--Junior Justin Brown is three three-pointers away from moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.

--Laquincy Rideau ranks 19th in the NCAA with 2.6 steals per game.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}