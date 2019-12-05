USF continues its three-game home stand when it hosts Dartmouth Friday night. Monday night the Bulls used a balanced scoring attack, led by Xavier Castaneda who scored a career-high 18 points and made a career high four 3-pointers, to defeat Furman 65-55. Castaneda was one of four Bulls to score in double-digits.

Dartmouth fell to Georgia State in overtime Tuesday in Atlanta 83-80. It was the Big Green’s second loss in a row.

Dartmouth Big Green center Chris Knight finishes a dunk during a game in Leede Arena (Photo courtesy of Dartmouth Athletics)

RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Dartmouth: Quick Facts Matchup: Dartmouth (5-3) at USF (4-4) Date: Monday, Dec. 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET Location: Tampa, Fla. | Yuengling Center Watch: ESPN3 Radio: Bulls Unlimited History: USF is 1-0 all-time against Dartmouth. The only meeting between the two programs was a 90-54 Bulls victory in Tampa on December 28, 1984. The Opponent: Dartmouth returns three starters and ten players overall from last season’s team that went 11-19.



Dartmouth does not have much size and runs a version of the Princeton offense – which is ironic when you think about it – and they are very good at it. The Big Green have a good but undersized 6-foot-7, 225 pounds post player in Chris Knight and he is surrounded by good shooters. Knight is arguably Dartmouth’s most important player. He leads the Big Green in scoring (12.9 ppg), assists (2.4 apg), blocks (1.6 bpg) and is second in rebounds (6.1 rpg). Dartmouth runs its offense through Knight. He is also able to put the ball on the floor to get to where he wants to go. He's capable over both shoulders and will turn to the middle from both blocks. Knight will set a ton of screens.

