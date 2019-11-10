Live Game Chat: USF vs. Boston College
TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 10, 2019 – USF host Boston College today at noon in a White Out game in Yuengling Center. It is the Bulls second game of a four-game home stand to open the season and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
All fans are encouraged to wear white or come early for a free USF t-shirt while supplies last.
USF (1-0) opened the season with a 70-41 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday and limited the Lions to just 15 points in the second half to tie for the third-fewest points allowed in a half in school history.
RELATED: Expected visitors for USF vs. Boston College
Analysis: What to watch for: USF vs. Boston College
NOTABLE
-- USF has made at least one three-pointer in 130 consecutive games.
-- David Collins is 126 points shy of becoming the 20th member of the USF 1,000 point club.
-- Justin Brown is 14 three-pointers away from moving into the top 10 all-time at USF.
To join the game discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.
Not a subscriber? To get the best in USF basketball and football coverage, plus recruiting, subscribe now by clicking HERE.