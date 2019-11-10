TAMPA, Fla. Nov. 10, 2019 – USF host Boston College today at noon in a White Out game in Yuengling Center. It is the Bulls second game of a four-game home stand to open the season and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

All fans are encouraged to wear white or come early for a free USF t-shirt while supplies last.

USF (1-0) opened the season with a 70-41 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday and limited the Lions to just 15 points in the second half to tie for the third-fewest points allowed in a half in school history.