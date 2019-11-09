Expected visitors for USF vs. Boston College
USF hosts Boston College Sunday at Noon looking for its first win over an ACC opponent since defeating Virginia in November 2009.
The Bulls will host several former USF players, unofficial visitors, key in-state targets in the 2021 and 2022 class plus Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be in the building Sunday. She will be presented with a basketball autographed by head coach Brian Gregory and all of the players.
