USF aims for its third consecutive victory when it faces American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati tonight in a whiteout game at the Yuengling Center. The game may be viewed on ESPNU or the Watch ESPN App.

The Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC) posted a 64-58 win at Temple on Sunday and moved passed the Owls in the league standings.

Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5 AAC) is looking to get back to its winning ways. The Bearcats have a two-game losing streak and fell at Houston on Sunday

