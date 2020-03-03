Live Chat: USF vs. Cincinnati
USF aims for its third consecutive victory when it faces American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati tonight in a whiteout game at the Yuengling Center. The game may be viewed on ESPNU or the Watch ESPN App.
The Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC) posted a 64-58 win at Temple on Sunday and moved passed the Owls in the league standings.
Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5 AAC) is looking to get back to its winning ways. The Bearcats have a two-game losing streak and fell at Houston on Sunday
Brown named to American Weekly Honor Roll
--USF has held 26 of its 29 opponents under their season scoring average.
--USF ranks 16th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 62.2 points per game.
--USF is 19-6 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.
--David Collins ranks 10th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,231 career points.
--Justin Brown has made the eighth-most career three-pointers in school history with 152.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks 10th in the NCAA with 2.4 steals per game and has the 10th-most in the nation with 69.
--Michael Durr is averaging 11.2 points and seven rebounds over the last four games.