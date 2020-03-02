Brown named to American Weekly Honor Roll
TAMPA, Fla. (Mar. 2, 2020) -- Monday USF forward Justin Brown was selected to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
It is the second time this season he has earned the recognition.
Brown averaged 15.5 points and 9.0 rebounds while leading the Bulls in both points and rebounds in two wins last week.
The junior forward scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds at Temple on Sunday. Brown was 4-of-9 from the field including 3-of-6 beyond the arc. He also had two assists and a steal.
At home against East Carolina Brown made four three-pointers on his way to 18 points and snagged nine boards.