USF opens March today when it faces the Temple Owls at noon in Philadelphia, Pa. at the Liacouras Center. It is the Bulls' final road game of the regular season and may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.

The Bulls (12-16, 5-10 AAC) ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-68 overtime win against East Carolina behind 18 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Justin Brown.

The Owls (14-14, 6-9) have lost two consecutive games and lead USF in the league standings by just one game.