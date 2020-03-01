Live Chat: USF at Temple
USF opens March today when it faces the Temple Owls at noon in Philadelphia, Pa. at the Liacouras Center. It is the Bulls' final road game of the regular season and may be viewed on CBS Sports Network.
The Bulls (12-16, 5-10 AAC) ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-68 overtime win against East Carolina behind 18 points and nine rebounds from junior forward Justin Brown.
The Owls (14-14, 6-9) have lost two consecutive games and lead USF in the league standings by just one game.
--USF is 18-6 since the start of last season when Justin Brown scores in double figures.
--USF ranks 20th in the NCAA in scoring defense by allowing just 62.4 points per game.
--Laquincy Rideau ranks 11th in the NCAA with 2.4 steals per game and has the 10th-most in the nation with 66.
--Justin Brown is shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range in the last five games and has made the ninth-most career three-pointers in school history with 149.
--David Collins ranks 10th all-time at USF in scoring with 1,231 career points.