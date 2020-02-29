What to watch for: USF at Temple
USF plays its final road game of the regular season on Sunday when the Bulls travel to Philadelphia, Pa., to take on the Temple Owls in a game with American Athletic Conference Tournament seeding implications.
The last time out, USF rallied to force overtime in a 73-68 win over East Carolina on Wednesday in Tampa. Meanwhile, the Owls fell in a 72-69 thriller at Wichita State Thursday night.
RunningTheBulls.com has your quick facts and what to watch for against Temple:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (12-16, 5-10 AAC) at Temple (14-14 6-9 AAC)
Date: Sunday, Mar. 1
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: Philadelphia, Pa. | Liacouras Center
Radio: Bulls Unlimited
History: This will be the 14th meeting between Temple and USF. The Bulls won the first two games but haven’t won since Jan. 2014.
The Opponent: Temple is a historic program with 1,940 wins. Only Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina and Duke have won more basketball games than Temple. The Owls have been one of the top teams in the country defensively this season, under first year head coach Aaron McKie, and currently ranks 40th nationally in field goal percentage defense (.400). They are 8-0 when holding foes to 62 points or less.
