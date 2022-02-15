Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulane

TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) – The South Florida men’s basketball team returns to action tonight against Tulane for an American Athletic Conference matchup inside the Yuengling Center. The game may be seen on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The contest will mark the teams' second meeting this year with the Green Wave winning 68-54 on Jan. 8.

The Bulls are coming off a 73-69 road setback to Wichita State on Saturday.

RELATED

What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Tulane