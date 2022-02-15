 Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulane
Live Chat: South Florida vs. Tulane

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 15, 2022) – The South Florida men’s basketball team returns to action tonight against Tulane for an American Athletic Conference matchup inside the Yuengling Center. The game may be seen on ESPN+ with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The contest will mark the teams' second meeting this year with the Green Wave winning 68-54 on Jan. 8.

The Bulls are coming off a 73-69 road setback to Wichita State on Saturday.

What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Tulane

Feb 15, 2022; Tampa, FL; A general view of the scoreboard at the Yuengling Center. (Russ Wood - BullsInsider.com)

{{ article.author_name }}