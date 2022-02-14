What To Watch For: South Florida vs. Tulane

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 14, 2022) – The South Florida men’s basketball team returns to action tomorrow as it faces off against Tulane in an American Athletic Conference matchup. It starts a three game homestand over the next five days for the Bulls.

The Opponent : Tulane’s overall record is unimpressive but its eight conference wins are its most conference wins since joining the AAC at the start of the 2014-15 season.

LSU transfer Jalen Cook is Tulane’s most important player. He is the leading scorer in The American with 18.3 points per game and can get his shot off anytime he wants. Cook is excellent in ball screen action and Tulane will set a screen for him on half of his half court possessions. He is just as likely to take it to the tin as he is to pull up for a jumper when he dribbles off a screen. At 46.2 percent beyond the arc, Cook is a big reason why Tulane has the best three-point shooting percentage in the AAC.

Wing Jaylen Forbes had his worst game of the season against USF in January but his 16.4 points per game average is top five in the conference. Forbes has been on a surge of late averaging 21.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg and making 45.4 percent of his three-pointers in his last four games. Watch for him to set up in the corner, sprint to the top of the arc for a DHO, stop and pop. Forbes has attempted more threes than any other Tulane player and he has deep range.

Kevin Cross leads the AAC in field goal percentage connecting at a 51.4 percent rate from the floor. He is Tulane’s best rebounder at 6.1 per game. At 6-foot-8, 240-pounds Cross is a big, physical player inside, but he is a good ball handler for his size and from 25-feet has the skills to beat a defender off the dribble and get to the basket to score.

Kevin Cross leads the AAC in field goal percentage connecting at a 51.4 percent rate from the floor. He is Tulane’s best rebounder at 6.1 per game. At 6-foot-8, 240-pounds Cross is a big, physical player inside, but he is a good ball handler for his size and from 25-feet has the skills to beat a defender off the dribble and get to the basket to score.

Third-year sophomore forward R.J. McGee got his second start of the season when USF and Tulane met in January. McGee went on to score 17 points, on nine shots, and grab eight rebounds in 31 minutes. He has started six of Tulane’s nine games since that performance.

Tulane’s offense is much different this season compared to the team that came to Tampa last season. The addition of Cook has made the Green Wave a much better shot making team that averages 73.8 points per game, whereas, last season Tulane wanted to get downhill to score or draw fouls.

Defensively Tulane mostly plays a very active 2-3 match-up zone (85.9 percent). Opponents are averaging .873 points per possession against Tulane’s zone. Tulane wants you to throw long passes over the zone. USF needs to look inside as well as look to get the ball to the corner or short corner to flatten out the zone.

Keys To A Win

USF must take care of the ball – Tulane has won the turnover battle in 18 of their 22 games this season. Keep two of Cook, Forbes and Cross under their scoring averages. Attack the match-up zone aggressively. Dominate the glass, especially on offense.