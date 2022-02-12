Live Chat: South Florida at Wichita St.

Still reeling from its latest heartbreak, South Florida looks to rebound against Wichita State tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The game may be seen on ESPNU.

The Bulls (7-15, 2-8 AAC), whose strength of schedule, per NCAA NET, leads the AAC and ranks 54th nationally, are coming off of a 70-59 home loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Shockers (12-9, 3-6 AAC), who swept all three meetings last year to improve to 6-1 all-time against USF, are looking to bounce back from a 71-66 setback at UCF on Tuesday night.