 BullsInsider - Live Chat: South Florida at Wichita St.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-12 17:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Live Chat: South Florida at Wichita St.

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

Still reeling from its latest heartbreak, South Florida looks to rebound against Wichita State tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. The game may be seen on ESPNU.

The Bulls (7-15, 2-8 AAC), whose strength of schedule, per NCAA NET, leads the AAC and ranks 54th nationally, are coming off of a 70-59 home loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Shockers (12-9, 3-6 AAC), who swept all three meetings last year to improve to 6-1 all-time against USF, are looking to bounce back from a 71-66 setback at UCF on Tuesday night.

RELATED: What to watch for: USF at Wichita State



South Florida, USF, Bulls
Jan 17, 2018; The Wichita State cheerleaders perform during a game against SMU at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}