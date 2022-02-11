What To Watch For: South Florida at Wichita State

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 11, 2022) – South Florida heads takes on Wichita State in an American Athletic Conference showdown at the Charles Koch Arena on Saturday night. It is the first game outside of the Sunshine State this month for USF.

The Opponent : Wichita State returned four of the top-five scorers, including AAC co-Player of the Year, Tyson Etienne , from a team that won the league’s regular season title and earning a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

History : The Bulls are 1-6 all-time against Wichita State with their lone win over the Shockers coming on Jan. 22, 2019 in the Yuengling Center.

Veterans Etienne (6-foot-2, So., G), Dexter Dennis (6-foot-5, Jr., G) and Morris Udeze (6-foot-8, Jr., F) started every game in 2021 and form the team’s leadership core.

Etienne is averaging 15.3 points and makes 2.9 threes per game. He has deep range, hunts threes off others paint touches and likes the corner. Etienne has a very quick first step and likes to use shot fake/hesitation move to set up his drive. More than ever, WSU is screening for Etienne away from the ball to get him open for catch-and-release shots. He has seven 20+ point games this season.

At 6-foot-8, 245-pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, Udeze is a strong post player who looks to own the left block. He will bully his way to the basket. Udeze grabbed 11 and seven rebounds in his last two games against the Bulls. USF must drive him off the block – no deep touches and respect his footwork.

Dennis a HIGH level defender with length. He held Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne to two points and SMU’s Kendric Davis to eight. Dennis has a nice mid-range pull up but will hunt threes in transition and pull up from very deep. Watch for him to drive left and spin back to his right hand. USF must stay down on his shot fakes and cut him out when shots go up.

Ricky Council IV is a long, versatile athletic high motor wing who excels in the open court and looks to dunk. He is the Shockers’ second leading scorer (11 ppg) and third leading rebounder (5.2 rpg) and he hasn’t started back-to-back games since Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

Junior guard Craig Porter went from only starting two games last season to starting all but one of the games he’s appeared in this season. Porter ranks first on the Shockers in assists and steals and, at 6-foot-2, is second on the team in blocks. He has a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. A capable perimeter shooter with time and space, Porter is above average in ball screens. He prefers to dribble off the screen into a jump shot. Watch for Porter to come off a ball screen, and fake going downhill into a side-step or step-back jump shot.

Defensively WSU is mostly man (94 percent) but we did see some 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone defense. The Shockers have several back court pressure defenses from nuisance to zone trap and straight man.