The Rivals150 for the class of 2024 was updated today and there are still 13 uncommitted five-star players left on the board, including the No. 14 overall prospect in the class, and South Florida target, Karter Knox who dropped a few spots despite a very impressive summer.

The Knox situation has been well-documented here on BullsInsider.com going back to when he received a USF offer last year. The five-star Bay Made standout has been the biggest domino in this class since Amir Abdur-Rahim was hired and picked up the recruitment from the previous staff. Knox already has official visits to Kentucky and Louisville under his belt but we anticipate that he will visit each of them again. USF is firmly in the mix but the competition is hot.

Knox currently has a list of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, South Florida and the NBA G League Ignite. BullsInsider.com has received strong indications that Knox will soon be announcing a shorter list along with official visit dates. We expect the Bulls to receive an official visit from Knox.

After playing the past three seasons for Tampa Catholic Knox accepted a scholarship to play for Overtime Elite (Atlanta, GA) this season. The scholarship preserves Knox’s college eligibility.

The 6-foot-6, 213-pounder wasn’t the only five-star prospect to move down in the rankings. Ian Jackson (down one spot) and Boogie Fland (down three spots) both remained in the top-10. Joining Knox (down eight spots) in falling out of the top-10 are Liam McNeeley (down 4 spots to No. 13) and Asa Newell (down six spots to No. 16).

There will be at least two more updates to the Rivals150 before the book is closed on the senior class with the next update coming in early 2024.



