In mid-January USF offered Otero Junior College sophomore Rayquawndis Mitchell. Since then the Bulls’ coaching staff has been in steady pursuit of the 6-foot-5, 200-pounder and, on March 11, Mitchell told BullsInsider.com that he and the staff were discussing an official visit to Tampa.

Two days later a national emergency was declared concerning COVID-19.

Now, Mitchell is home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota with his family during these uncertain times. After initially saying “We have a lock down here,” Mitchell clarified his comments to include essential businesses.

“We can go to the hospital or go get groceries or something,” Mitchell said before adding that his family members are all healthy. “Everyone's good here.”