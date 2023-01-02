Florida native and former USF baseball pitcher James Rowe will return to USF as an a defensive backs coach under new football coach Alex Golesh. Rowe is currently the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears and he is expected to join the staff full-time following the Bears' regular-season finale with the Vikings on Sunday.

Rowe brings extensive experience as a college and NFL coach to Tampa. The Cocoa should be the final on-the-field hire for Golesh as well.