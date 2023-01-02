James Rowe returns to Tampa from the NFL to join Golesh's staff
Kelly Quinlan
BullsInsider
Florida native and former USF baseball pitcher James Rowe will return to USF as an a defensive backs coach under new football coach Alex Golesh. Rowe is currently the defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears and he is expected to join the staff full-time following the Bears' regular-season finale with the Vikings on Sunday.
Rowe brings extensive experience as a college and NFL coach to Tampa. The Cocoa should be the final on-the-field hire for Golesh as well.
Rowe has ten-plus years of coaching experience in college and the NFL has he climbed up the coaching ranks from a high school coach at his alma mater Cocoa Beach through small college jobs until landing at Valdosta State in 2016 as their defensive coordinator. He was hired by Washington in the NFL the following year, and spent three years with that team before heading back to college for a year with App State and then back to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and the Bears this past year.