USF got off to a fast start and led by 10 midway through the second quarter but was unable to maintain the lead. Redshirt freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed 15-of-34 passes for 166-yards and a touchdown. Brown was sacked five times.

Reed, who led the nation last season in passing yards, spread the ball around to ten receivers. He completed 58.0 percent of his passes, did not throw an interception and wasn’t sacked.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., (Sep. 2, 2023) – Austin Reed threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns Saturday to lead Western Kentucky (1-0) to a 41-24 win over South Florida (0-1) in the season opener for both teams at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

BullsInsider.com was at the game and here is our Instant Analysis:

IT WAS OVER WHEN: WKU linebacker JaQues Evans hit Brown, stripped the ball from him and ran 27-yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Toppers a 17-point lead with less than three minutes to play.

HE STOLE THE SHOW: Reed made plays all game running and passing the ball but particularly in the second half when he threw TD passes of 42 yards to Dalvin Smith and another for 51-yards to Barry Moussa.

THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: WKU took care of the football to the tune of zero turnovers while the Bulls turned it over three times.

WHAT A PLAY: With 4:28 left in the first quarter, Brown threw a strike deep down the right sideline to Khafre Brown for an 84-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown to give the Bulls a 14-7 lead.

THE BOTTOM LINE: USF’s season opener losing streak now stands at three consecutive games. Brown continues to show lots of potential but he threw two interceptions, one in the red zone when USF was trying to tie the game at 31. The Bulls defense tackled better than it has in a good while but the end result today was still a loss. Up next for USF is its home opener against Florida A&M Sat. at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.











