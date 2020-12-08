Game Chat: USF vs. Stetson
TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2020 -- USF (2-2) completes a two-game homestand against Stetson (0-3). The game may be watched on ESPN+.
Michael Durr and Alexis Yetna combined for 27 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Bulls to a 76-57 victory over Florida Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon. The Bulls’ game against Florida A&M that was scheduled for Friday afternoon was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the FAMU program.
Stetson, who shot 20 percent in a loss to Florida on Sunday, has yet to win this season. This will be the Hatters third game since Friday.
-- USF is 20-7 and has won 14 straight against Stetson in the all-time series that dates back to the 1971-72 season.
-- USF has won 16 consecutive games against schools currently in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
-- USF is 23-6 at home against non-conference competition under head coach Brian Gregory.
-- USF is holding opponents to just 28.1 percent from three-point range through the first four games.
-- USF head coach Brian Gregory is two wins away from 300 career victories.
