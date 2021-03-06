BullsInsider - Game Chat: USF at Wichita St.

South Florida plays its final game of the regular season today at 1 p.m. ET when the Bulls battle American Athletic Conference leader Wichita State at Koch Arena.

USF (8-11, 4-9 AAC) has lost six of its seven games following a four week COVID-19 pause.

The Shockers (14-4, 10-2 AAC) can win the regular season AAC title with a win over USF.