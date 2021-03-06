BullsInsider - Game Chat: USF at Wichita St.

Game Chat: USF at Wichita St.
South Florida plays its final game of the regular season today at 1 p.m. ET when the Bulls battle American Athletic Conference leader Wichita State at Koch Arena.
USF (8-11, 4-9 AAC) has lost six of its seven games following a four week COVID-19 pause.
The Shockers (14-4, 10-2 AAC) can win the regular season AAC title with a win over USF.
USF junior guard Xavier Castaneda scored a team-high 17 points and added five rebounds and four assists Tuesday against Memphis to continue a stretch of strong play. Castaneda, who Brian Gregory said never tested positive for Covid, has scored in double figures in three of the last four games and enters play Saturday at Wichita State averaging 11.8 points per game and 2.8 assists per game during that stretch. Prior to that, Castaneda averaged 7.5 points per game and had scored in double figures in only two other games.
The USF men’s basketball team went 32 days in between games due to Covid-19 protocols within the program. The Bulls played their 12th game of the year Jan. 9 at East Carolina and turned in a 69-63 victory over the Pirates. It wouldn’t be until Feb. 10 that USF would resume games with a matchup against No. 7 Houston at the Yuengling Center. During the layoff, the Bulls had seven consecutive games postponed and only had two full practices that included all 13 players.