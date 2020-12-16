Game Chat: USF at Cincinnati
South Florida (4-2, 0-0) opens American Athletic Conference play tonight at Cincinnati (2-2, 0-0) in Fifth Third Arena. The game may be seen on ESPN2.
USF, who is riding a three-game winning streak, is in search of its first win at Cincinnati since winning 76-73 on Feb. 25, 1988.
The Bearcats, who finished in a three-way tie for first in the AAC last season, are 6-1 in American Athletic Conference openers with the lone loss coming to Temple in 2016.
-- USF is 11-2 over the last three seasons in the month of December.
-- USF is holding opponents to just 27.6 percent from three-point range through five games this season.
-- USF is 8-24 in the all-time series against Cincinnati that dates back to the 1974-75 season.
-- USF senior guard was named The American Player of the Week on Monday.
-- David Collins ranks eighth all-time at USF in scoring with 1,346 career points.