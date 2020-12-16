South Florida (4-2, 0-0) opens American Athletic Conference play tonight at Cincinnati (2-2, 0-0) in Fifth Third Arena. The game may be seen on ESPN2.

USF, who is riding a three-game winning streak, is in search of its first win at Cincinnati since winning 76-73 on Feb. 25, 1988.

The Bearcats, who finished in a three-way tie for first in the AAC last season, are 6-1 in American Athletic Conference openers with the lone loss coming to Temple in 2016.





