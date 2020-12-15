The Bearcats came up short at No. 12 Tennessee 65-56 on Saturday.

The Opponent: Cincinnati lost two first team all-conference players from last year’s roster but returns nine players and two starters from a team that finished 20-10 (13-5 AAC). Williams, who earned preseason First Team All-AAC honors, and Chris Vogt (pronounced: Vote) who was tabbed a Second Team All-AAC selection according to league coaches.

History: USF trails in the with Cincinnati series 8-34. In their lone meeting season, Keith Williams had a career-high 30 points to propel Cincinnati to a 79-67 win over USF in the Yuengling Center.

In Tampa last season Vogt got into early foul trouble but still was 3-of-4 for the game. The Bearcats will run sets where Vogt sets screens all over the court until he gets his defender on his hip and then he dives to the basket for a pass.

Williams has NBA athleticism. At 6-foot-5, 215-pounds he is strong, plays aggressively and can score in bunches.

Michigan transfer David DeJulius is capable of taking over a game. The 6-foot point guard is difficult to keep out of the paint on his drive and kick attempts. His perimeter shooting has been poor so far this season but he made 36.1 percent of his three-point attempts last season. Entering the week, DeJulius ranks among AAC leaders in assists (second at 5.5), assist-to-turnover ratio (second at 4.4), defensive rebounds (tied for third at 5.5), free throw percentage (tied for fifth at .900).

Last season Mika Adams-Wood had a limited role for Cincinnati, he has started every game this season at SG but has only made 2-of-9 perimeter shots (he made 37.3 percent last season). The lefty is a good ball handler and straight line driver.

Jeremiah Davenport had 12 DNP last season. This season he is averaging 18 minutes per game and has made more threes (eight) than any other Bearcat.

Cincinnati has two freshmen we really like -- PF Tari Eason and PG Mike Saunders.

Eason is an explosive athlete with length. He is an excellent ball handler and passer at the four and has active hands on defense. Saunders is a speedy, dynamic, pass first point guard with the ability to score. If he gets a step on a USF defender, pray that help is there. With his hairstyle he looks like Sonic when he’s going top speed.

Defensively Cincinnati plays mostly man (87.6 percent) but their 2-3 zone, with man principles down low, and 1-3-1 have been effective this season.

Cincinnati likes to play with pace and are a very good transition team. In the half court they run some four-out motion but will also play through Vogt. They are not a good perimeter shooting team, 25 percent, but are in the top-60 nationally, 56.1 percent in two-point shooting.