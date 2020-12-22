TAMPA, Fla. (Dec. 22, 2020) -- The University of South Florida men’s basketball team returns to the hardwood tonight when it battles Wichita State in the Yuengling Center. The Bulls are aiming for their fifth consecutive win. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen live on ESPN+.



Subscriptions for the ESPN+ app are $5.99 monthly or $49.99 annually and can be packaged with Hulu and Disney+ streaming services. A step-by-step guide for subscribing to ESPN+ is located here.

This is the first game this season that fans, other than player relatives, will be permitted inside the Yuengling Center. USF plans to welcome fans to approximately 1,200 seats in physically-distanced pods ranging in size from two persons to four persons, with seating reserved for up to 300 students mostly in their traditional baseline seating area. There will be no 100-level seating behind the team benches or court-side seating, as a 12-foot perimeter will be implemented surrounding the court.

A general view of the Yuengling Center scoreboard before the start of the South Florida vs. Wichita State game.