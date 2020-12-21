On player emotions Tuesday with fans back in the arena…

Brian Gregory: Well, you bring up a great point. We've talked time and time again, during the year, just, you know, every time that balls tipped up, Count your blessings. The game was, you know, taken from us, you know, at the end of last year.

You know, we're trying to be as flexible as we can with not only the schedule, but with daily practices, different things like that, when you get the opportunity to play, really, you want to take advantage of it. And then when you add to the fact that now we're going to be able to have some fans in the stands and really are our greatest and, and most consistent supporters, families there and all that it, it's going to be special, there's no doubt about it.

Everything that you get to do, there's a little added bonus to it this year, because of everything that that these players have been through, I don't think sometimes we realize the sacrifice that these guys are making on a daily basis, mental and physical challenges that they have to go through just in order to you know, continue to continue to play. So it's going to be it's going to be great. It's gonna be a great way to end, you know, heading into the holidays, and then you know, then we pick it back up after that, but it's going to be a special opportunity for sure.

On if there is there a special kind of buzz this early on in the season surrounding this team…

Brian Gregory: I think every team you look around right now and there's a lot of teams still searching to find themselves not only with the inconsistency in practice, but as I just talked about, you know, just the inconsistency of trying to stay on top of your game in terms of how you're gonna play or are you not gonna play when you know all those different things but we're building here. And so there's expectations but we haven't done it yet.

We’ve got we got good players that understand what we want to do. But still, we got a cast of some new guys as well. But there is excitement. Every time you accomplish something that hasn't been done in a long time, like winning in Cincinnati, obviously what my experience playing Cincinnati during my time at Dayton and so forth, I know how tough it is the win there. And I know that you know, the coaching changes and different things. It's still Cincinnati so the opportunity to start off and win at home, we haven't lost at home yet, we talked about part of where we want to get to is having a great home court advantage in terms of making this a difficult place to play. Whether there be you know, 10,000 people or 1,000 like they will be tomorrow and so we have that opportunity so again you know, you want to try to take advantage of these opportunities as much as you can.

I there's a buzz within us because I think in our last game out we played with the physicality toughness, mental toughness, physical toughness, unselfishness that I think we can play with, and we haven't seen that on a consistent basis, but the other night at Cincinnati was the most consistent we've been in that so we need to, again, take another step forward and continue that.

On last night’s practice…

Brian Gregory: It was good. We had a little situation where we had to bump practice back in the in the evening but we had a sharp practice. The competitiveness was good and we got coverages in. We got our offensive game plan in and today, we just need to tighten it up a little bit.

On what jumps out at him about Wichita State…

Brian Gregory: When you look at it with (Dexter) Dennis returning, (Tyson) Etienne returning and (Trey) Wade returning, you have three starters back from a 21-win team. In addition, you have a McDonald's, all American that transfers in and started the last two years in Connecticut now at the point. And (Morris) Udeze had played a lot of minutes as did (Isaiah Poor-Bear) Chandler, so they have a very veteran group playing. The guys off the bench are the kind of the newcomers the energy guys the, you know different things like that.

So they got a really good, really good mix, their guards are dynamic, there's no doubt about it, they can put the ball on the floor they can shoot the ball, they play with an aggressiveness both offensively and defensively. But I think sometimes you end up missing the missing boat on Wade and Udeze inside and the stuff that they can do. And Clarence Jackson off the bench.

Isaac (Brown) knows how to coach he knows those guys, he recruited all those guys. They're not going to miss a beat.

On how his guards match up with the Shockers’ guards…

Brian Gregory: Similar, you know, we got three guys that have logged a lot of minutes in (Xavier) Castaneda, (David) Collins and JB (Justin Brown) and then two newcomers that are kind of finding their way but it made a big impact. Um, you know, obviously our number one thing defensively is our transition defense. Because we can't give up easy, easy points in the open court. You’ve got to guard the ball in this day and age. If you can't keep the ball in front of you it puts your second line of help in a really, really tough spot. The better we guard the ball, the better we rebound the ball because we can have guys playing on top of us and now we can rebound.

The better, we guard the ball the better we rebound the ball. The better we rebound the ball, the better we can run. So, in everything that we do starts with guarding the ball. And that's where the challenge is not only with Wichita State, but in this league there are so many high level guards in this league as good as any league around.

I like our guards obviously. I like the way we're sharing the ball and moving the ball. I like the pace that we played with in the Cincinnati game that's critical for us.

On how the morale is around the team and is there any type of mental fatigue…

Brian Gregory: We've been talking about that, Mari, for a long time. Since the summer. I'm not sure anybody thought in the summer that we would still be at this point. But at the same time, we were proactive in communication pieces, not only with the players but with families and so forth.

We're going to give our guys you know, three days off, and a portion of them are going to be able to go home. They haven't been home since June. And they've been able to just very quickly see their families even if they come up for a game, you know, there's no meeting them at you know, in the bleachers after the game and different things like that. So there is a little bit of a fatigue in and I think it's, it's not because they're not doing what they love. It’s not because they're not enjoying what they're doing. Outside of our team. There's not a lot of contact with other people. They're either here in the Muma, in the Yuengling Center or back at their apartment.

It's just that there's nothing else really going on. That is just the wear and tear on a daily basis and I feel for the guys that really do because I want to win games. I want to build a great program a program of excellence. I want our guys to graduate but I also want our guys enjoy their college experience. And for 11 months now or 10 months now, they have not had that.

The challenges that this thing (COVID-19) has caused them. It's been incredible and we probably don't give them enough credit for as young men and women that really be able to handle it well.

On how the leaders on your team are guiding the younger players getting thru this together as a unit because they don’t know how to navigate this themselves…

Brian Gregory: Yeah, you know, you bring up another great point. Because it's hard to lead if you're in the wilderness, too, you know, and everybody kind of is. That's why the communication piece is so important. Staying connected is a key for us having a connected unit.

But we do have guys that when it comes to the basketball piece and the preparation piece, which is so important for us, really good job not only with the young guys, but you know, like I said Jamir Chaplin, did not play a significant role last year. But the role he played he kept getting better which put him in position to be a factor for us this year. And you know that the new guys the transfers are coming from different programs with different sets of priorities and different things like that. But when you have David, when you have JB, when you have Alexis (Yetna), when you have Mike Durr, who's played a zillion minutes in a little over two years since he's been there, and you have Castaneda you got a pretty good, solid group of guys that take care of their business on a daily basis, so some of them Mari is going to be leading by example. Some of it is going to be pulling guys to the side.

But I think we're coming around in that. I really do because, I always say it's hard to lead others unless you can lead yourself so there's always going to be a part, because this is so new to everybody, that it's a little harder to lead themselves because as you said, they're navigating through it for the first time. But I think they've done a really good job so far.

Seven games in does he feel this team is close to being in a normal season rhythm…

Brian Gregory: I think we're close. Um, you know, we got we got to put a couple high level games together so I think this one, this game coming up, will give us a little better read. Like you said, we've played seven. That would mean, normally, we'd be halfway through our non-conference schedule. And you would play some of those games, where some of the new guys would have got more significant minutes to get accustomed to be play through some mistakes and different things like that.

That's been hard on them. That's why we've tried to make practices more good-on-good. A little more competitive. So we're getting guys sharper in the daily practice and you got to be careful with that just because of the time frame and different things like that.

I still say Alexis is probably two weeks away from getting 90 percent of the rust off. Castaneda made a big step the other day, but him missing those six weeks in the preseason…he’s still a little bit of a ways away. And then and the new guys are not quite there either.

So we're getting there. I wouldn't say we're there yet. But we're getting there and what we have to do is kind of speed up the process a little bit because, unless we are able to find a gap in our schedule and schedule that seventh conference game, we're looking at 19 more conference games and that's it.